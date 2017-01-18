Winter rec fest clue #1

Clue 1
The flake for the Winter RecFest is hidden.
You can find it somewhere in the city of La Crosse.
Use luck, chance or skill to breakdown the clues
And you'll be viewed as the medallion hunt boss.
Clue 1
The flake for the Winter RecFest is hidden.
You can find it somewhere in the city of La Crosse.
Use luck, chance or skill to breakdown the clues
And you'll be viewed as the medallion hunt boss.
Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.
1-18-2017
|
1-18-2017
|