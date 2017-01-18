Wednesday - January 18, 2017 11:10 am

Winter rec fest clue #1 Featured

Written by
Winter rec fest clue #1

Clue 1

The flake for the Winter RecFest is hidden.

You can find it somewhere in the city of La Crosse.

Use luck, chance or skill to breakdown the clues

And you'll be viewed as the medallion hunt boss.

Published in Local News
WIZM News

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from WIZM News

More in this category: « Cops search for convicted felon on explosives charges

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR

SCHOOL CLOSINGS
1-18-2017
Arcadia - WEDNESDAY
Black River Falls
Blair-Taylor - closed on WED
Independence - public and private schools closed WED...public school teachers report at 10 am
Kickapoo
North Crawford

SCHOOL DELAYS
1-18-2017
Bangor WED - delayed 2 hours on WED
Cashton 2 hr
Christ St. John Lutheran West Salem 2 hr
DeSoto WED - delayed 2 hours WED
Hillsboro wed - delayed 2 hours WED
Melrose/Mindoro wed - delayed 2 hours WED
North Winneshiek 2 HRS
Norwalk Ontario Wilton 2 hr
Postville 2 HRS
Sparta 2 hr - no AM pre-K
Viroqua 2 HRS
Wauzeka Steuben wed - delayed 2 hours WED
Westby 2 HRS