Winter rec fest release first medallion-hunt clue

You can find the daily clues for the Winter RecFest medallion hunt updated here until it is found.
Here's the first clue:
The flake for the Winter RecFest is hidden.
You can find it somewhere in the city of La Crosse.
Use luck, chance or skill to breakdown the clues
And you'll be viewed as the medallion hunt boss.
Here are the rules:
- If you find the Medallion, return it to the Parks and Recreation Department, Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. to claim your prizes.
- Acting agents of the La Crosse Parks and Rec. Dept. are not eligible.
- The medallion will not be found on private property and will not require climbing.
- Winners may be utilized for media purposes.
- If you have any questions regarding the hunt, please us at call 608-789-7533.