Each clue will be released at midnight.

You can find the daily clues for the Winter RecFest medallion hunt updated here until it is found.

Here's the second clue:

One is open. One is closed.

And a chip shot away from several bars.

There's also a neighborhood in the vicinity,

But a five iron away from fast-moving cars.

Here's the first clue:

The flake for the Winter RecFest is hidden.

You can find it somewhere in the city of La Crosse.

Use luck, chance or skill to breakdown the clues

And you'll be viewed as the medallion hunt boss.

Here are the rules: