Now low-income apartments, Bakalars sausage factory has grand opening

The change is being described as "amazing" and "radical."

The old Bakalars factory on South Ave. may look familiar on the outside, but the inside has been transformed into new apartments which capture the history of the building, dating back to Gund Brewery days.

La Crosse Congressman Ron Kind was among the VIPs checking out the 2219 Lofts during the grand opening.

"This is really cool," Kind said. "For a place, just five years ago, that got touched by the tornado."

Low-income tax credits were made available to help renovate the brick building. Several of the lofts are being made available to local families that had been homeless for a long time.

The building has 24 units available with rent starting at 329 dollars. The city of La Crosse helped with construction by providing block grants.