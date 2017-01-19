Top-ranked Central vs. No. 8 Onalaska tonight in boys hoops

Tickets go on sale at 5 p.m., as a packed house is expected.

It's a clash of Mississippi Valley powers tonight when Central High School's boys basketball team hosts Onalaska.

Central (9-1, 3-0) is the top-ranked team in Division 2, while Onalaska (12-1, 5-0) is ranked eighth. Hear the game live on 96.7 FM/580 AM WKTY with the pregame show starting at 7 p.m.

The Red Raiders are led by Wisconsin Badger commit Kobe King, averaging 25.8 points a game. The senior will be honored before the game for becoming the all-time leading scorer in school history. Previous leaders Lester Simpson and John Ford will be part of the ceremony.

Central's second-leading scorer this season is Bailey Kale at 17.7 points a game, while Onalaska is led by Tyler Hughes' 16.1 points.

Central's only loss this season came 57-56 to Milwaukee Pius (9-2) on Dec. 29. Onalaska's only loss came during the second game of the season, 75-70 to Chippewa Falls (3-7) on Nov. 29. Since, the Hilltoppers have rattled off 11 consecutive wins.