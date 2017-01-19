Midwest state's ranked some of the top to raise a family

Worst state on the list, New Mexico.

Most affordable states in which to raise a family appears to be right here in the midwest.

According to WalletHub.com, Minnesota ranks No. 3 with Iowa (8th) and Wisconsin (11th) just behind.

The site's latest survey used 40 different indicators to rank states based on their family friendliness.

Affordability includes measurements like levels of debt delinquency, housing costs and household income.

The three state area scores high in other areas, as well, helping to make the upper midwest, in general, one of the best regions in the nation in which to raise a family.

The top-ranked states on the list were North Dakota, New Hampshire and Vermonth. Bottoming out on the list were Washington, D.C., Mississippi and, the worst state in the country, New Mexico.