Mother and daughter face more than two dozen charges for animal mistreatment, child neglect

Years of complaints from neighbors led La Crosse County cops to a town of Onalaska house.

After finding emaciated animals and children living in filth, authorities have charged Linda West, 74 and Carol West, 37 with 29 charges, mostly having to do with the animals.

After 20 years of complaints related to the mother and daughter's place at on Hauser Road in the town of Onalaska, police investigated in October.

A sheriff's deputy finally visited the West home after a neighbor complained about a horse belonging to Linda West tearing up his lawn.

The home seemed run down, according to the deputy and smelled heavily of animal feces and urine when West opened the door.

After an initial visit, investigators and social workers used a search warrant to check out the house and found a house of horrors.

There was rats in cages along with their feces scatterd about the floor. Emaciated dogs, abused and scared, stacked in crates. A bunch of horses, all in really bad shape.

The living conditions inside the house were deplorable, according to investigators, with garbage and filth everywhere and only narrow passageways between piles of garbage.

Apparently the bathroom and kitchen were also not in working condition and the counters were stacked with dirty dishes and garbage cluttering the counters.

Living amid all of that, two children, ages 8 and 11.

According to a criminal complaint, when confronted about the living conditions, Linda West told a deputy that the house, "isn't that bad."

In total, deputies found 8 dogs, 16 horses, 44 live rats and 32 dead ones. There was also 7 sheep that they never found.

The Wests face 27 animal mistreatment counts and two for child neglect.

The charges could lead to decades of prison time, if the women are convicted.