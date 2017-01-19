Republican proposal for guns on campus a long shot according to state rep. Steve Doyle

It wasn't going to happen the last time it was introduced. It won't this time, either.
That's the view of Onalaska state rep. Steve Doyle on a proposal to allow guns on Wisconsin college campuses.
Doyle says the only way for the bill - yet to be introduced - goes anywhere is if the NRA decides the legislation should be a top priority and lobby accordingly.
That's not the case now. Another issue with the proposal is that it's coming from a republican who's on the outs with leaders of his own party.
"I'm not seeing a lot of people in either party that are interested in pushing this issue," Doyle said.
Doyle says the bill has zero hope, for now, of going anywhere.