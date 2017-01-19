Thursday - January 19, 2017 12:27 pm

Republican proposal for guns on campus a long shot according to state rep. Steve Doyle

Would only have legs if NRA made it a priority and lobbied accordingly.

It wasn't going to happen the last time it was introduced. It won't this time, either.

That's the view of Onalaska state rep. Steve Doyle on a proposal to allow guns on Wisconsin college campuses.

Doyle says the only way for the bill - yet to be introduced - goes anywhere is if the NRA decides the legislation should be a top priority and lobby accordingly.  

That's not the case now. Another issue with the proposal is that it's coming from a republican who's on the outs with leaders of his own party.

"I'm not seeing a lot of people in either party that are interested in pushing this issue," Doyle said.

Doyle says the bill has zero hope, for now, of going anywhere.

