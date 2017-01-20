City halfway through salt inventory as it tackles icy side streets

5,000 tons of salt is purchased in March for the upcoming winters.

Salt and sand for La Crosse streets is usually bought in March.

So far, the city is about halfway through it's 5,000-ton inventory thanks to some out-of-season weather, according to street commissioner Mike La Fleur.

"Freezing rain is probably our worst nightmare," La Fleur said. "We had to use chains on our trucks and we haven't done that in years."

While the main roadways in La Crosse are clear, La Fleur says the side streets are being tackled.

"During the day we have six graters out trying to clean up the residential streets," he said.

This is the most salt the city has used to this point in the last few years and they might use up the entire inventory of salt before it's all said and done.