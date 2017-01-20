Teachers Union president in La Crosse says no to DeVos as Sec. of Education

There's been heavy criticism of Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.

During a nomination hearing, she seemed to be unsure of basic federal laws including the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

Many are saying she's woefully under qualified, including the president of the La Crosse teachers union, John Havlicek.

"I don't know how she gets in other than - and this is cynical so I hate being like this - she's purchased the correct politicians and gotten them in the right positions to get this kind of a nomination," Havlicek said.

Before DeVos' hearing Tuesday, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker sent a letter in support of her nomination. Walker also received $342,000 from DeVos and her family since 2010.

Havlicek was one of several educators, last fall, to stage a protest shortly before school on private charter schools getting public education dollars.

"She didn't go to public schools," Havlicek said. "She didn't send her kids to public schools. She's never worked at a public school. If this is what we're looking for, she's just as qualified to be the Secretary of Defense."

Havlicek says her position on giving more money for private charter schools frightens him, as well.

"I have kids in my classes that, there's no way the private schools would let those kids in," Havlicek said. "And, if they let them in, they're going to get rid of them as fast as they can."

Here are some "highlights" of DeVos' committee hearing Tuesday.