King goes for 30 and 16 as Central blows out Onalaska in front of capacity crowd

Fans lined up outside at 4 p.m. waiting to get tickets for the No. 1 vs. No. 8 showdown.

It was a capacity crowd of 1,500 at Central High School on Thursday night to see the top two boys basketball teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

When it was all said and done, however, the Red Raiders proved why they're the No. 1-ranked team in Division 2.

Wisconsin Badgers commit Kobe King scored 30 points and added 16 rebounds as Central blew out No. 8 Onalaska 80-54.

The Hilltoppers (12-2, 5-1), which were down 42-22 at halftime, shot a respectable 7-for-23 from beyond the arc, but started 1-for-14.

Onalaska senior and leading scorer Jalen Zubich finished with 14 points but was scoreless in the first half.

Bailey Kale finished with 20 points, going 3-for-6 from deep for Central (10-1, 4-0).

In other MVC action, Logan improved to 7-3, 3-2, getting 21 points from Matt Escher and 13 more from CJ Siegel in a 67-58 win over Aquinas.

Conley Malone scored 21 and Eddie Harwick added 16 from the Blugolds (5-6, 2-2).