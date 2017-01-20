Friday - January 20, 2017 2:58 am

Battle over Memorial Pool site continues in La Crosse

Written by
Battle over Memorial Pool site continues in La Crosse

Neighborhoods surrounding site bring multiple options to board for remodel/replace of pool.

It's January and the discussion about the fate of Memorial Pool continues. 

A new report on replacing or remodeling the 80-year-old pool site is being sent to the La Crosse city council.

The city park board voted Thursday night to refer the report from Michigan's Isaac Sports Group, which offers four choices for either remodeling or replacing Memorial Pool.

Some of the proposals call for a smaller pool than the existing one, meaning the cost could be as low as $3 million - though that option's pool would be 40 percent smaller than the original Memorial Pool. 

La Crosse park director Steve Carlyon is also a little worried about the report's multiple options. What he wants is for Grandview-Emerson neighborhood members to settle on one.

"It could be a $2.5-million project, it could be a $12-million project," Carlyon told the board. "It could be anywhere in between. And the council needs to know, that number that they're looking at is a real number."

Carlyon also offered some requirements he'd like to see from the pool in that it should be heated and have enough room for swimming laps.

 

Published in Local News
Brad Williams

A native of Prairie du Chien, Brad graduated from U-W-La Crosse and has worked in radio news for more than 30 years, mostly in the La Crosse area.  Brad writes the website "Triviazoids," which finds odd connections between events that happen on a certain date, and he writes and performs with the local comedy group Heart of La Crosse.  He's been featured on several national TV programs because of his memory skills.  

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Brad Williams

More in this category: « La Crosse Dem. Congressman Ron Kind, headed to inaguration, has advice for Trump Women's marches, in protest to Trump, happening all over country Saturday »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR