La Crosse Republican Party chair survived 8 years of Obama, ready for 8 years of Trump

Bill Feehan sees a new political movement with this new regime.

Eight years of pro-growth policies and economic prosperity. That's La Crosse County Republican Party chair Bill Feehan's prediction for the next eight years under Donald Trump, who takes the oath of office to become the 45th president today.

Yes, Feehan said eight years of Trump. And, no, Feehan says he has no qualms about predicting Trump winning a second term in office.  

Feehan suggests there will be more to Trump as president than even Republicans might expect.

"I do believe that this election signals a new Republican Party that's going forward," he said. "A new political movement and it's going to be interesting to see how things change."

But, the only change Feehan says, is for the better.

"It's been a long eight years," Feehan said. "I'm looking forward to some sensible tax cuts and pro-growth policies to get the economy moving and to return prosperity to our country."

For those lamenting the ascendancy of Trump, Feehan says, "The other day we saw someone light themselves on fire. I would just say, people need to calm down. I lived through eight years of Barack Obama. They can live through eight years of Donald Trump."

