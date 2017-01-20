La Crosse cop won't be charged for shooting at drug suspect

Investigator James Mancuso fired four times at a drug suspect speeding toward him in a car.

The district attorney says Mancuso was justified in shooting at Brandon Ritter during a drug investigation in Holmen last month.

A report on Mancuso's actions concludes that it was reasonable for him to shoot as Ritter's car sped toward him in a supermarket parking lot.

Mancuso said he fired four shots before being struck by the car, but did not shoot again after he was propelled onto the hood of the moving car.

No one was hurt by the gunfire.

Ritter is charged with battery to an officer, and endangering safety.