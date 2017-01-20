Friday - January 20, 2017 12:06 pm

La Crosse cop won't be charged for shooting at drug suspect

Written by
La Crosse cop won&#039;t be charged for shooting at drug suspect

Investigator James Mancuso fired four times at a drug suspect speeding toward him in a car.

The district attorney says Mancuso was justified in shooting at Brandon Ritter during a drug investigation in Holmen last month. 

A report on Mancuso's actions concludes that it was reasonable for him to shoot as Ritter's car sped toward him in a supermarket parking lot. 

Mancuso said he fired four shots before being struck by the car, but did not shoot again after he was propelled onto the hood of the moving car. 

No one was hurt by the gunfire. 

Ritter is charged with battery to an officer, and endangering safety.

 

Last modified on Friday - January 20, 2017 12:22 pm
Published in Local News
Brad Williams

A native of Prairie du Chien, Brad graduated from U-W-La Crosse and has worked in radio news for more than 30 years, mostly in the La Crosse area.  Brad writes the website "Triviazoids," which finds odd connections between events that happen on a certain date, and he writes and performs with the local comedy group Heart of La Crosse.  He's been featured on several national TV programs because of his memory skills.  

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Brad Williams

More in this category: « GOP governors who turned down medicaid money have hands out

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR