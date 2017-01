While tax laws maybe moving towards change in the U.S., the inevitably of taxes will not.

Income tax filing season is underway. Both state and federal revenooers begin accepting electronically filed taxes starting today.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Revenue says 85 percent of the 3 million tax returns filed in Wisconsin are done so electronically.

This year's deadline is later than usual to file. April 15 is on a Saturday and the following Monday is a federal holiday, so the deadline will be April 18.