Medical marijuana talks have begun in Madison

The push to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin has begun.

Several bills on the matter have been introduced already in the first few weeks the legislature has been in session.

Even Speaker Robin Vos has said he'd be willing to discuss it.

Wisconsin NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws) has been fighting for this cause for years and they're excited to see it begin to pay off.

"Couple members of our group are meeting with some representatives, trying to get that moving forward," Marsh said. "Our focus has been more local the last couple years just because we felt the legislature wasn't going to do anything with the Republicans in power."

The bills being considered are just the first step for the group.

"That's certainly not our end goal," Marsh said. "We'd like to see legalization, like Colorado, Washington and other states have done."