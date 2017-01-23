Record year for home sales in state, La Crosse county

It was a banner 2016 for home sales in La Crosse, according to local Realtors Association president Dave Snyder.

New, year-end numbers have just been released by the Wisconsin Realtors group - a record setter. That goes the same for La Crosse County, says Snyder, with a big jump in prices, too.

"A lot of that had to do with the tight inventory the last year and a half," Snyder said. "There are the same amount of buyers out there but there's not quite as many sellers out there, creating a bit more of a demand for these properties."

Statewide, sales jumped about 6 percent in 2016 over 2015. The median sales price jumped nearly 6 percent to $165,000, while up 8 percent in the county.