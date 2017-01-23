Monday - January 23, 2017 9:23 pm

Man pleads not guilty for shoving 64-year-old man to ground, jabbing him with crutches

29-year-old was charged with aggravated
battery to an elderly person, disorderly conduct.

A 29-year-old with a broken leg is accused of pushing his 64-year-old roommate down some stairs and attacking him with his crutches. 

Dustin Olson pleaded not guilty to aggravated battery to an elderly person and disorderly conduct.

According to the report, the man was checking on Olson after bringing him some soup. As he turned to leave, Olson shoved the man down the steps and jabbed in him the ribs with his crutches.

The man told police he had trouble breathing after the incident.

Olson's attorney, Patricia O'Neill, asked for a low cash bond because her client has had some problems lately.

"He had quite a bit of trouble during that period of time from being homeless and unable to do any GPS anyplace on house arrest," O'Neill told the court Monday.

The victim and another witness say Olson has acted violently after taking medication, and apparently broke his leg in a fight after using drugs.

