Career high points, career high 3s for Onalaska's Matt Thomas in ISU win Featured

Senior shooting guard was on fire, going 7-for-10 from beyond the arc.

AMES, Iowa – It was a career night for senior shooting guard Matt Thomas in helping Iowa State hold of Kansas State on Tuesday.

The Onalsaka, Wis., native had career highs in points (25) and 3-pointers, going 7-for-20, as the Cyclones took down Wildcats 70-65.

Thomas dropped 20 in the first half, and put ISU up 20 with a 3-pointer to start the second half, before things fell apart - for a little while, anyway.

The Cyclones managed to blow that 20-point lead before Thomas kickstarted them again.

With 5 minutes remaining, KSU took the lead 58-57, but Thomas started an 8-1 run to answer right back and the Cyclones (13-6, 5-3) never trailed again.

First, Thomas hit a jumper to put them back on top. On the next possession, Thomas assisted Monte Morris for a layup.

Thomas was 9-for-12 from the field and 7-for-10 from beyond the arc in leading Iowa State.

