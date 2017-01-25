Wednesday - January 25, 2017 3:35 am

Lawmakers looking to remove archaic newspaper-of-record mandate

Written by
Lawmakers looking to remove archaic newspaper-of-record mandate

Info easily found on gov. websites and could save La Crosse thousands a year.

Wisconsin state lawmakers are working at making inroads on the archaic practice of forcing cities, school districts and other local governments to post their meeting minutes in the so-called newspaper of record.

Some are proposing to do away with the mandate. They argue that those minutes are easily available on local government websites.

The city of La Crosse, alone, plans to spend about $30,000 this year on state mandated newspaper publishing. About $4,000 of which is spent on publishing meeting minutes.

A newspaper of record harkens back to nearly the days of horses and saddles. 

The idea: Local governments have to publish a record of their activities officially - like a law isn't a law, until it's in the newspaper of record. 

You want to know what happened at that school board meeting you missed? It will be in the newspaper of record - eventually.

So, the bill would do away with, at least, the published minutes mandate.

It's a big money saver for local governments. Maybe a big hit for newspapers, which would see another classified section money maker disappear.

Other publishing mandates - meeting notices, assessments, that kind of thing - would not be affected by the change.  

Published in Local News
Mitch Reynolds

Mitch Reynolds is the News Director at Midwest Family Broadcasting. He covers the internecine agonies of La Crosse city hall. He really likes basketball.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Mitch Reynolds

More in this category: « Career high points, career high 3s for Onalaska's Matt Thomas in ISU win Skepticism from city council on company erecting multiple 75-foot cell towers in La Crosse »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR

SCHOOL CLOSINGS
1-25-2017
Fillmore Central - closed on WED...SAC and day care will be open
Lanesboro - CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY
St. Charles - closed on WEDNESDAY...SAC will be open