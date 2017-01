Students were encouraged to call 911 or campus security if they saw anything

Viterbo students were ordered to stay indoors this afternoon, after reports surfaced of a stabbing suspect in the area.

Alerts sent out to students and staff said the stabbing had occurred on Ferry Street, with the suspect wearing a green jacket and khaki pants, and possibly armed with a knife.

The order to shelter in place came at 12:55 this afternoon, and the university was given the all clear by La Crosse Police at 1:27 PM.