La Crosse's parking utility board could be dissolved

Police dept. has taken over operations of the ramps.

The future management of parking in La Crosse may be completely handed over to the La Crosse police within the next month.

On February 9, the city council could vote to abolish the parking utility board, which has operated the downtown ramps for many years.

"It's time for this board to step aside and let the pd continue doing what they've proven they have some proficiency at doing," Board member James Cherf, who also sits on the council, said.

Cherf has served on the parking board for five years.

"I think (police) are continuing to make improvements," Cherf said. "I think that anybody who's a frequent user of our parking utility has noticed these improvements."

Chairman Dick Swantz says one of the most important decisions made by the parking board was charging hourly fees in the downtown ramps. That practice started just three years ago.

Members of the public will have their first chance to comment on the proposed change in parking management at the council's administrative committee meeting on Tuesday.

The parking board's monthly meeting on Wednesday lasted just 15 minutes. One of the parking controversies that the board was never able to resolve was eliminating alternate-side parking near the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Experiments to suspend the parking rule on campus were abandoned after a couple of years.

Parking utility coordinator Jim Flottmeyer was hired last year, mainly to take over some of the board's responsibilities for collecting parking revenue and maintaining the downtown ramps.

While Flottmeyer has been on the job, and the police dept. has taken over the downtown parking ramps, fees there have been raised and the parking gates - now made of pine, not aluminum - as have been reinstalled.