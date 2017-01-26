School choices doesn't mean the end of traditional ones, says national organization

Fears of vouchers disrupting traditions in Wisconsin are overblown, group adds.

School choice doesn't mean the end of traditional choices.

Not according to the National School Choice Week organization, making its pitch around the nation this week.

Shelby Doyle is with the group and said that fears about vouchers and other school choice mechanism disrupting traditional education in Wisconsin are likely overblown.

"Traditional public schools and private schools are important and continuing options no matter what happens.

Doyle says traditional public schools will likely always exist if for no other reason than that's the option the vast majority of parents choose for their children.

What is important, Doyle said, is offering options that customize education based on how individual students learn.