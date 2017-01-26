The "tourism" tax on April's ballot, actually looks more like a .5% sales tax increase in La Crosse County

The premier Resort Area Tax will be on the ballot as an advisory referendum in April.

On the county board, the .5 percent tax is getting sold as a way to fund road repairs by taxing visitors to the county.

What WIZM has found out, it's essentially, just another .5 percent increase in sales tax for just about everything.

Millions of dollars a year, the board says, will come from those coming to La Crosse County, staying in hotels and eating at restaurants.

But, according to information from the state, the tax would actually get tacked on to a wide range of regular, everyday purchases made at places like liquor stores, camera stores, clothing stores, drug stores, book stores, shoe stores, candy stores ... you get the idea.

Only six municipalities in the state currently have such a sales tax. La Crosse County would need legislative approval to enact one of its own.

It would also include hotels, restaurants, bars, golf courses, bicycle shops. The list seems endless. Here is just a snippet of the types of sales subject to the premier resort area tax: