Joshua Kletzke of La Crosse had been sought for more than a week.

Kletzke was captured in the last few hours, and will be brought back to La Crosse.

The sheriff's office in La Crosse credits Facebook followers for helping find Kletzke, who allegedly threatened to shoot a woman at Crossing Meadows last week.

Kletzke is accused of possessing explosives, resisting arrest, felony possession of a firearm, and drug possession.