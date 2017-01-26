Audit of DOT shows Wisconsin vastly underestimated project costs

An audit released Thursday faults the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation for dramatically underestimating project costs.

The report found the state could have saved $296 million over the last decade if the agency had followed engineering performance measures, met quarterly goals for soliciting construction bids, gotten two bids on 363 contracts that got only one and met annual on-budget performance measures for state highway projects.

The report also finds that estimated costs for 19 major projects completed between 2006 and 2016 were $1.5 billion. That is $772 million more than initially projected.

The audit also finds that the estimated costs of 16 ongoing major highway projects have increased by $3.1 billion.

“Instead of solutions, Gov. Walker and Legislative Republicans have created a crisis that is jeopardizing thousands of jobs and putting the safety of Wisconsin drivers at risk," Senate Democratic leader Jennifer Shilling of La Crosse said. “With a $1 billion transportation deficit just months away, it’s time for the majority party to take a hard look at the facts and start working toward solutions. Wisconsin can’t afford to lose more jobs to Republican budget deficits and project delays.”

The audit was released by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau.

Republican state Sen. Rob Cowles calls the audit "will be devastating to the management of DOT. They have to do this whole thing differently."

A report in 2016 estimated that Wisconsin’s deteriorating roads cost drivers $6 billion a year in increased vehicle maintenance costs, repairs and lost time.

DOT Secretary Dave Ross wrote in a letter attached to the report that the agency has worked to improve cost projections over the last six years and the audit examined projects dating as far back as the 1980s. He added that estimating costs is always risky and other states, including Minnesota, have seen project cost overruns.