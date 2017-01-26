After threatening to shoot a woman in Onalaska, police find suspect a week later in La Crescent

He was wanted for over a week stemming from an incident where he threatened to shoot a woman outside Festival Foods in Onalaska.

Eight days later, Joshua Kletzke was still in the area, partying at a house in La Crescent, where he was eventually arrested.

Police credit a tip from its Facebook post for leading them to the home on Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old had actually fled the house on foot when police arrived, but he was caught a few blocks away without incident.

He's got a slew of charges to answer for from the Onalaska incident, including possessing explosives, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm. He picked up four more for Houston County on Wednesday.

Eventually, Kletzke will be sent to La Crosse County jail for the Jan. 17 incident in Onalaska.

Around 4:30 p.m. that afternoon, Onalaska police were sent to Festival, where Kletzke was allegedly angry and threatening to shoot a woman acquaintance.

When police arrived, Kletzke had fled in a car that was later spotted stuck in a snowbank on the 800 block of 11th Ave. S. - Kletzke nowhere to be found.

Police searched several hours looking for him with no luck. They did recover a firearm and electrical weapon from the scene.

Along with four charges in Houston County, Kletzke is also accused of possession of explosives, resisting/obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and a parole violation from the La Crosse County sheriff’s office. From Onalaska's police dept., he's charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and meth, along with felony possession of a firearm.