Homes evacuated. Police blocked off three blocks behind store.

Homes were evacuated. A three-block radius behind K-Mart in La Crosse was blocked off.

All because a man was in a standoff with police for about three hours, around 9 p.m. Thursday.

There's not a whole lot of other information coming from police at this point. After they took him into custody, he was taken to the hospital for examination.

He's expected to be charged with a domestic disturbance.