UPDATE: Man arrested after three-hour standoff behind K-Mart in La Crosse

UPDATE: Man arrested after three-hour standoff behind K-Mart in La Crosse

Homes evacuated. Police put up three-block perimeter behind store.

The man arrested by La Crosse police after a standoff at a home near K-Mart on Thursday night is identified as 32-year-old Louis Steele.

Steele reportedly threatened to hurt himself, and was carrying a knife when a woman in the Farnam St. house called 911 for help around 6 p.m.

The woman and a 6-year-old child got out of the house safely, and police spent three hours trying to talk Steele out of the building before going in to arrest him. No one was hurt in the incident.

Homes were evacuated in the area and a three-block radius behind K-Mart was blocked off.

He could face charges for a domestic incident when he's released from a local hospital. 

 

 

