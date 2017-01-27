Friday - January 27, 2017 12:55 am

La Crosse man stabs mother in back after she asks him to shovel

Written by
La Crosse man stabs mother in back after she asks him to shovel

The 37-year-old, who was said to be drinking, is free on $1,000 bond.

He stabbed his mother after she asked him to shovel.

Andrew Wright's mother had woke up from a nap, walked into the living room where he was sitting. She asked the 37-year-old to shovel. He told her no.

When she turned her back, Wright stabbed her in the back, left shoulder area, causing a three-inch wound. 

His mother, who told the police her son had been drinking, ran from the house on Ferry St. Wright fled the scene, as well. 

Police found him at Gundersen Health System. He's been released from jail on $1,000 bond.

Wright faces a charge of domestic battery with a dangerous weapon.

Published in Local News
WIZM staff

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from WIZM staff

More in this category: « Man arrested after three-hour standoff behind K-Mart in La Crosse

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR