Onalaska state rep. Doyle agrees with ruling on redrawing Wisconsin district lines

Not all Democrats in Wisconsin are happy with the federal court ruling released Friday ordering the state legislature redraw legislative district lines.

Those are the lawmakers who wanted judges to do the redistricting. But, Democratic state rep. from Onalaska, Steve Doyle agrees with the court.

"The legislature, under the Constitution, is passed with drawing those lines, not the court system," Doyle said. "The court system made the determination that it was done improperly, so I think the appropriate thing is to send it bak to the legislature and say, 'OK, here's the new rules. You draw the lines, but here's the rules you have to follow.'"

The court ruled redistricting conducted by Republicans after the 2010 census was done unfairly. New districts have to be drawn up by this November, in time for next year's elections.

"I'm very comfortable with what the court did and I'm very comfortable, also, with the time frame," Doyle said. "Rather than saying, 'OK, this summer, we're going to have special elections in 99 assembly districts and 33 senate districts.'

"Instead let's just do it in the normal course of events. I think they hit the nail right on the head on how they handled this one."