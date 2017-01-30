More bicycle fix-it stations being installed throughout La Crosse

City could have a half-dozen of the $1,300 stations this year.

More donated bike fix-it stations getting installed in La Crosse.

A joint fundraising venture involving La Crosse-based Wyatt Bikes and the Beer By Bike Brigade are donating the curbside repair stations that provide the necessary tools to do some bike repairs.

Each unit is valued at $1,300. So far, two of the red stations have been installed - at the main library and on 4th and Pearl streets downtown. Another station is planned for the foot of the Bud Hendrickson Trail/Pedestrian Bridge.

The city's board of public works is set to approve placement of the station at a meeting this morning. At least a half dozen other stations are planned for the city in the coming year.