Monday - January 30, 2017 1:41 am

More bicycle fix-it stations being installed throughout La Crosse

City could have a half-dozen of the $1,300 stations this year.

More donated bike fix-it stations getting installed in La Crosse.

A joint fundraising venture involving La Crosse-based Wyatt Bikes and the Beer By Bike Brigade are donating the curbside repair stations that provide the necessary tools to do some bike repairs.

Each unit is valued at $1,300. So far, two of the red stations have been installed - at the main library and on 4th and Pearl streets downtown. Another station is planned for the foot of the Bud Hendrickson Trail/Pedestrian Bridge.  

The city's board of public works is set to approve placement of the station at a meeting this morning. At least a half dozen other stations are planned for the city in the coming year. 

Mitch Reynolds

