Minnesota governor floating idea of opening up MinnesotaCare for anyone

There could be more help for those struggling with health insurance costs in Minnesota.

Late last week, Gov. Mark Dayton signed into law a measure to provide emergency rebates for those facing big health insurance premium increases.

But, he's also recommended opening up the low income MinnesotaCare so that anyone could enroll.

Republican state rep from Preston, Greg Davids says that sounds like a dangerous expansion of MinnesotaCare

"Could be quite expensive because that's a heavily subsidized plan," Davids said. "So, we're going to have to sort through the numbers and see if there's some better alternatives. But it's an idea and I'm open to all ideas at this point."

Davids says expanding a state run program makes him a little nervous, especially with the state trying to deal with some failures of the current state-run MNSure program.

"This is probably a move getting too close to single payer for my caucus and Senate Republicans," he said.

Dayton says allowing anybody to sign up for MinnesotaCare would boost enrollment and lower costs.

Dayton measure last week will provide rebates to roughly 125,000 middle income individuals and families. Davids calls that law a start in the right direction for health care reforms.