La Crosse women charged with reckless homicide of 26-year-old in drug OD death

Roommate found the man lying face down, unresponsive, in basement.

He was found dead, lying face down on a mattress in the basement of a La Crosse home. 

There were needle marks on Casey Eggen's arms. Drugs and drug paraphernalia throughout the room. His roommate eventually found him unresponsive and called 911.

That was Aug. 26. Now, 37-year-old Takeyhia Potts (right) has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the 26-year-old Eggen's death - having supplied him with a heroin-Fentanyl combination.

She was told of his death during a phone call, during which said she had told Eggen "not to do too much," the criminal report reads.

Potts was allegedly Eggen's drug dealer. He got the deadly combination of drugs from her at a local motel.

The next day, Eggen's roommate had gone downstairs to do laundry when she saw him. The woman tried to wake him up, because she knew Eggen had to be at work. That's when she realized he wasn't breathing.

Among the drugs police found in the basement was a baggie that tested positive for heroin and Fentanyl. They also found two cell phones, which helped with the investigation. On them, police discovered texts between Eggen and Potts pertaining to drugs.

Bond for Potts has been set at $20,000. She could get 40 years in prison if convicted.

 

