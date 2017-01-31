Multiple staff, patients at Mayo in La Crosse could be affected by White House travel ban

CEO Noseworthy says they are "actively monitoring" the situation.

About 80 staffers and 20 patients of Mayo Clinic may be affected by the new White House travel ban, temporarily preventing people in seven countries from coming to the U.S.

Mayo CEO John Noseworthy says those patients and staffers have ties to the Middle Eastern countries affected by the travel restrictions ordered by President Donald Trump.

Noseworthy does not know of any Mayo staffers traveling for businesses who would be affected by the travel rules, but some staff on personal travel could be restricted.

Noseworthy says the medical corporation is "actively monitoring" the White House ban on immigration.

In a written statement, Noseworthy says Mayo values its international staff and it waits for answers about how the presidential order would be implemented.

Gundersen Health System in La Crosse was asked to comment on the ban, but did not offer a policy statement similar to that from Mayo.