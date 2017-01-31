Dog is doing well, shelter staff have named him Walter.

New to the Sparta community, an engaged didn't waste any time making an impact, after saving a dog's life.

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Stefan Giersdorf and Karlie Hennen were driving through Memorial Park when they noticed something on the lake.

As they neared, the two realized a dog had partially fallen into the water, holding on to the edge of the ice, literally, for it's life.

The couple noticed the dog was slowly struggling less and less, "as though he had given up," according to the Sparta Police Dept. Facebook page.

Dispatch was called and police and fire were on their way, but the dog's time was running short.

So, Giesdorf crept onto the thin ice, calling the dog to come to him. That, triggered something inside and the dog burst to life, now excited and motivated to get free. And, it finally did.

The pup ran over to the Giesdorf, who hugged the dog and dried him off with his sweatshirt.

The couple then took the dog to the Monroe County Dog Shelter and Animal Welfare Dept.

There, the staff said he's doing "extremely well" and has "melted the hearts of our staff," who have named him Walter - like the actor Walter Matthau.

"You know, cause he liked being on the ice," the shelter wrote on its Facebook page.

The shelter will keep "Walter" until his owners show up. If that doesn't happen, he'll be put up for adoption.

The Sparta police said of the couple, "we are proud to have them as part of our community."