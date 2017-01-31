Riverside parking ramp's $5.5 million upgrade near complete

New $17 million ramp by county courthouse to be done in 2018.

One multi-million-dollar parking project is nearing completion in La Crosse.

Last spring, the city council approved spending $5.5 million to add a fourth and a fifth floor to the Riverside parking ramp in downtown La Crosse.

The city's board of public works approved opening those floors at a meeting Monday morning.

The ramp was originally built by developer Don Weber then sold to the city for $10 million.

The additional floors will add about 300 parking spaces. The exact date for the opening will be announced soon but parking utility coordinator Jim Flottmeyer says it will be either this week or next.

Meanwhile, another parking ramp across from the county courthouse, should open next year and is expected to cost around $17 million.