Dem. minority leader Shilling pleased with ruling, but not with Wisconsin AG on re-drawing district lines

No more waiting around for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling. No waiting until after the 2020 census. La Crosse Senator Jennifer Shilling says her fellow lawmakers should obey a federal court decision calling on Wisconsin to re-draw legislative maps before next year's elections.

The court says the new legislative boundaries should be drawn by the end of this year, eliminating the current map which is perceived to give Republicans a big advantage at the polls. The Senate Democratic leader from La Crosse, Jennifer Shilling, is pleased with the ruling, but she's not pleased that the state Justice Department wants to have this new court ruling reversed, to keep the existing maps in place until the next census.

"It's disappointing that the Attorney General (Brad) Schimel is putting out some early signs that he will be appealing the Supreme Court," Shilling said. "I think it's unclear if or when or how the court may act on this."

The minority leader says the court ruling supports fairness. The court ruling calls on legislators to fix the Wisconsin problem, rather than letting judges make the maps.

"That voters should be selecting their elected officials, rather than the other way around," she said. "Elected officials are drawing, sometimes unique, boundaries to maintain control of the legislature for one party or the other."

Time, however, is tight and Shilling hopes to be able to meet a court-imposed deadline for redistricting this year, in hopes the the 2018 election will be fairer than the map.

"As we move forward, the process should be fair, open, inexpensive," Shilling said, "because, already, we are seeing that rep have spent $2 million of public money and six years of controversy on these partisan and unconstitutional maps."

Democrat Shilling says she would like Wisconsin to emulate the Iowa model for drawing non-partisan districts. She argues that the Iowa system has worked for years, and the state has not tried to return to previous methods.