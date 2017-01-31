ACLU getting millions in donations to take government refugee/travel ban to courts

Syrian refugees walk along Budaorsi Street on their way out of Budapest

The fight is on. Emilio De Torre from the Wisconsin ACLU says his organization is poised to push back against the controversial travel ban ordered by President Donald Trump on Friday.

He believes the outcry from the public at large shows his group won't be the only one in the fight.

"People were strongly touched by the moral implications of this, which are inextricable from the constitutional implications of this," De Torre said. "It really seems to be tearing into the fabric of what, we the people of the United States, have built of our nation."

The ACLU, nationwide, has gathered millions of dollars in donations just since the Trump travel ban was announced.

"I'm sure people have seen the footage of the demonstrations at all the international and coastal airports," De Torre said. "It's tremendous backlash."

De Torre says the ban from the seven countries clearly violates the First Amendment, which bars the government from establishing a preference for one religion over another.

The ACLU has already been involved in court fights to block implementation of the Trump travel ban.