Paul Ryan regrets travel ban "roll out" was confusing, but sees no other problems

Mostly agreement today from Republican Wisconsin Congressman and House Speaker Paul Ryan on president Trump's controversial travel ban from seven countries.

"The president has a responsibility to the security of this country," Ryan said.

Others are pushing back against Trump's executive order. Ryan, however, says there was only one thing regrettable about the ban.

"Regrettably, the roll out was confusing," he said. "But, on a go-forward basis I'm confident that (Homeland Security) Secretary (John) Kelly is going to make sure that this is done correctly. That they get a good review.

"And that we are going to make sure that we get this program up and running with the kind of vetting standards that we all want to see."

Critics of the temporary ban suggest it could make America's fight against terrorism that much more difficult.

They also point to Twitter, where Ryan and Vice President Mike Pence didn't view a ban in the same light as they do now.