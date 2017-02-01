Two identical arrests. Two OWIs. Two loaded guns in car. If convicted Cashton man could be up to six OWIs

While waiting for his La Crosse court date, 51-year-old heads to another county for same charges.

He'll be in La Crosse County court in a few weeks to answer for an OWI charge and having a loaded gun in his car.

In the meantime, Stephen Ahler will head to Walworth County for the exact same charges. Another OWI. Another loaded gun.

As for former charge, it came after someone reported the 51-year-old for driving recklessly Sunday. When police found him, he was asleep at the wheel outside the Log Cabin Bar in Bangor, Wis.

They also found a fully-loaded gun with a bullet in the chamber.

Ahler blew a .22 when he was arrested.

Depending on the two charges, this will either be Ahler's fifth or sixth OWI. The Cashton, Wis., man could get 10 years in prison in found guilty.