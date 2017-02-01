Wednesday - February 1, 2017 2:42 am

Matt Thomas on fire again, but Iowa State falls

@CycloneMBB on Twitter

Thomas now 16-for-22 in his last three games from 3-point range.

The hot shooting continued for guard Matt Thomas, but his Iowa State men's basketball team fell to No. 7 West Virginia 85-72.

Thomas scored a team-high 19 points, going 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and 6-for-8 from the field.

The Onalaska, Wis., native is now 16 of 22 (72.7 percent) from beyond the arc in his last three games.

The Cyclones were down 21-9 early but managed to cut that to 44-40 at halftime thanks to Thomas' 13 points. He was 4-for-4 from the field.

In the second half, the Mountaineers put the game out of reach with a 9-0 run to move ahead 70-55 with 5:34 remaining.

 

Rick Solem

