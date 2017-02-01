Car recovered, but search continues for driver that went into Swift Creek this morning

Car flew into creek around 1:45 a.m., recovered at 4 a.m.

The search continues for the person who drove into Swift Creek in La Crosse early Wednesday.

La Crosse police received the call around 1:45 a.m. from a friend of the person driving the car.

Apparently, that friend was following the car but got separated at a traffic light. They caught back up, only to see the car lose control going west on Jackson St. near City Brewery, and slide off the embankment into the creek.

The dive team and fire dept. retrieved the car at about 4 a.m., but it was empty.

Police believe only one person was in the car, as the search continues.

Cars have driven into the creek before. Last April, a man was apparently showing off his brand new truck with a friend he'd just met at the bar before flying off into the water.

On New Year's Eve of 2013, another car drove into the creek off Jackson Street.

A student from Winona State was driving, and she died in that accident.