Search goes on for driver of car that went in creek

No one was in the car recovered from Swift Creek in La Crosse early this morning.

La Crosse police say the car apparently kept going west at the end of Jackson Street, near City Brewery, and went down an embankment into the water, according to another driver who was following the first car.

Cops were called around 2 a.m., and the vehicle was recovered from the creek about two hours later, but police don't know yet what happened to the driver.

On New Year's Eve of 2013, another car drove into the creek off Jackson Street.

A student from Winona State was driving, and she died in that accident.