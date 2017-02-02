Dart tourney headed back to La Crosse Center, thanks to hotel boom

Around 10,000 expected in May for WAMO tourney.

Those new hotels which have opened in downtown La Crosse in the last two years are getting credit for bringing a big tournament back to the city.

The statewide WAMO dart tournament used to be a regular event in La Crosse, but it hasn't been held here for five years.

A lack of affordable rooms in the city reportedly was a big reason why.

Now, however, WAMO is bringing the five-day contest back to the La Crosse Center in May. The La Crosse Center board has been told that now there are enough hotels downtown so WAMO players don't have to travel to Sparta, Winona or beyond to find rooms.

About 10,000 players are expected to attend.

The Center board also learned that WAMO also hopes to have the dart contest here again two years from now, and will bring a state pool tournament to the center next year and in 2020.