Former La Crosse police officer killed by man on terror watchlist

A possible targeted killing of a former La Crosse police officer.

Scott Von Lanken, 56, was apparently shot in the back of the head in downtown Denver on Tuesday while working as a private security guard for the city's transit system.

Apparently, he was giving directions to two women on the street when he was shot and killed by 37-year-old, Joshua Cummings, who has appeared on a federal terror watchlist.

Cummings is a former Army soldier from Texas.

Von Lanken was in his security uniform at the time of the shooting.

He worked for Allied Universal, who supplies security services for Regional Transportation District in Denver.

The father of two, and former church pastor worked for a few years as a La Crosse police officer. He left the force in 1987.