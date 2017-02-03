Downtown Mainstreet open house 4-8 p.m. tonight

It should be a busy Friday evening in downtown La Crosse, as several businesses are prolonging business hours for a seasonal open house.
From 4-8 p.m., 33 Downtown Mainstreet businesses will participate, featuring savings, new products and, of course, hot refreshments - no word on whether those miniature marshmallows will be included.
It's the first time the Mainstreet program has started to do seasonal open houses. The hope, according to executive director Robin Moses, is to attract new customers that can't get downtown during normal business hours.
Participating businesses
A & S Clothing Company
Antique Center
Craft and Vendor Marketplace
Crescent Jewelers
Dale’s Clothing
Deaf Ear Records
Duluth Trading Company
Finnottes Nut and Chocolate Shop
Full Circle Supply
Gallery La Crosse
Games People Play
Generous Earth Pottery
Grand Bluff Running
Great River Popcorn and Ice Cream
Handmade Natural Beauty
Kroner’s True Value
La Crosse Olive Oil Co.
Leithold Music
Markos Wholesale Apparel
Painted Porch
Pearl Street Books
People’s Food Co-op
River City Hobbies
Satori Arts
Stamp ‘n Hand
The Foreign Place
The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor
The Toy Shop
The Wedding Tree
Touch of Class
Waxing the City
Wettstein’s
Willow Boutique