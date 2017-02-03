Downtown Mainstreet open house 4-8 p.m. tonight

It should be a busy Friday evening in downtown La Crosse, as several businesses are prolonging business hours for a seasonal open house.

From 4-8 p.m., 33 Downtown Mainstreet businesses will participate, featuring savings, new products and, of course, hot refreshments - no word on whether those miniature marshmallows will be included.

It's the first time the Mainstreet program has started to do seasonal open houses. The hope, according to executive director Robin Moses, is to attract new customers that can't get downtown during normal business hours.

Participating businesses

A & S Clothing Company

Antique Center

Craft and Vendor Marketplace

Crescent Jewelers

Dale’s Clothing

Deaf Ear Records

Duluth Trading Company

Finnottes Nut and Chocolate Shop

Full Circle Supply

Gallery La Crosse

Games People Play

Generous Earth Pottery

Grand Bluff Running

Great River Popcorn and Ice Cream

Handmade Natural Beauty

Kroner’s True Value

La Crosse Olive Oil Co.

Leithold Music

Markos Wholesale Apparel

Painted Porch

Pearl Street Books

People’s Food Co-op

River City Hobbies

Satori Arts

Stamp ‘n Hand

The Foreign Place

The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor

The Toy Shop

The Wedding Tree

Touch of Class

Waxing the City

Wettstein’s

Willow Boutique