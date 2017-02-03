State rep. Jill Billings, others, speak to save Affordable Care Act

Tour stopped in French Island on Thursday, before heading to Missouri.

A national campaign to block the repeal of the Affordable Care Act was in La Crosse on Thursday.

The Save My Care tour brought its bus to the WEAC union office on French Island, where local legislators spoke in support of the health care law.

State rep Jill Billings of La Crosse criticized the Republican approach in Washington, to move ahead with a repeal before having a back-up plan ready.

"Their haphazard plan will endanger lives, destroy jobs and lower economic growth," Billings said. "This is a serious issue. It's not to be solved with a series of tweets or off-the-cuff solutions."

Billings says millions of people covered by the ACA have a more secure future than they would without it. She argues that repeal could cost Wisconsin about 46,000 jobs.

Before Donald Trump was elected president, Republicans often declared that the Obamacare health plan called for 'death panels.'

A nursing assistant from Gundersen Health System in La Crosse claims there are death panels in Washington now, made of Republicans who want ACA to die.

Danita Miller says the drive to repeal Obamacare forces patients into life and death decisions.

"Without ACA, so many Americans are back to, 'Do I pay rent? Or eat? Or, do I simply just pay health insurance to survive?'" Miller said. "That is a sad reality many are faced with Donald Trump and his death panel of Mike Pence and Paul Ryan."

Miller was asked to join the Save My Care tour. Volunteers with the campaign headed to Missouri, after Thursday's local stop.