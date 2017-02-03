Two western Wisconsin lawmakers among highest collectors of per diem pay

Billings, Danou each received over $7,000 in 2016 in per diem.

Two western Wisconsin legislators are among the top recipients of per diem pay last year.

Per diem pay for the Assembly comes to $138 per day for overnight stays, while doing legislative business - $69 per day otherwise - and typically adds thousands to the annual $51,000 salary state legislators receive.

For 2016, Democrats Jill Billings from La Crosse and Chris Danou from Trempealeau each collected more than $7,000 in per diem.

Only four Assembly members collected more per diem pay last year. Danou lost his bid for reelection in November.

The assembly recently increased its per diem allowance. The Senate is expected to do likewise soon.

Per diem is part of an accounting of costs for all members of the assembly for 2016.