UW-L not in same boat as Madison counterpart for tuition-free schooling

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is looking at free tuition for certain students.

The plan would give first-generation UW students a year of tuition-free schooling. It would also apply to transfer students from certain two-year colleges.

Meanwhile, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow thinks it's a novel idea but not a realistic one at his school.

"(UW has) a very different financial picture," Gow said, "They have, in particular, the ability to raise billions of dollars. That's a big difference from other campuses like UW-La Crosse."

That's not to say UW-L isn't helping with scholarships. Gow points to a fundraiser taking place right now, which has raised $9 million for scholarships at UW-L.

The Madison university is asking for state funds to help pay for the idea and added that those eligible for Pell Grants would have two years of tuition covered, meaning a transfer could finish their degree without paying a dime.

UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank says directing aid to first-generation students will increase the skill level of the Wisconsin workforce.

“These are exactly the students we want to finish their degrees and succeed if we are going to increase the skill levels of Wisconsin’s working adults,” Blank says. “I’m hearing support for providing additional dollars to higher education in the upcoming budget, and hope that UW–Madison will receive funds to allow us to launch this program.”